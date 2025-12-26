Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday expressed concern over the government's Aravali policy, stating that "the public has identified the government's intention to sell the Aravali."

He added that citizens across the country have come forward to protect the Aravali hills. Hooda emphasised that "until the government openly declares that it will revoke the 100-meter length guideline, the concern regarding the Aravali will persist in people's minds."

The MP further noted that Haryana is joining Rajasthan in this movement to safeguard the ecologically sensitive Aravali region.

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted on social media between senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding the government's new 'definition' of the Aravalli hills.

In a major step towards conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli Range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat from illegal mining, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has issued directions to the States for a complete Ban on the Grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis.

The Centre has also directed that for the mines already in operation, the State Governments concerned shall ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and in conformity with the Supreme Court's order. Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices.

The Supreme Court accepted the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills, which states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining."

The Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order. (ANI)

