Panaji (Goa) [India], February 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the entire administration for the successful and historic organization of Mahakumbh 2025.

In a personal letter to Yogi Adityanath, Sawant lauded the Uttar Pradesh Government for seamlessly blending tradition with development, exemplifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi".

The significance of Mahakumbh 2025 extends beyond its religious and cultural dimensions, serving as a powerful symbol of national unity and collective spiritual consciousness.

Acknowledging the Uttar Pradesh Government's well-coordinated efforts, Sawant highlighted the seamless arrangements made for the participation of millions of devotees from across India and the world. He commended the integration of modern systems within the Kumbh Mela area, ensuring security, cleanliness, and essential amenities.

Sawant further highlighted that Mahakumbh 2025 has become a shining example of how tradition and progress can coexist harmoniously, reinforcing India's position as a spiritual and cultural powerhouse. He expressed appreciation for the global recognition that this event has garnered, drawing devotees and scholars from all over the world.

On behalf of the people of Goa, CM Sawant extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the successful execution of this historic event. He expressed confidence that this grand celebration of India's spiritual heritage would continue to inspire generations to come.

Sawant, accompanied by cabinet ministers and MLAs, had visited Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh. They took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, immersing themselves in the spiritual ambiance of the event.

Before this visit, the Goa Government had facilitated the participation of its citizens in the Mahakumbh 2025 through 3 special pilgrimage trains under the 'Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana'. This initiative enabled numerous devotees from Goa to partake in the sacred event, reflecting the state's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural and spiritual heritage.

On the successful conclusion of Mahakumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the event as a 'mahayagna of unity,' stating that 'the way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Mahakumbh of unity in Prayagraj...is overwhelming.' His words underscore the profound impact of this sacred gathering in fostering a shared spiritual and national identity. (ANI)

