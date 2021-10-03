Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday asked the police force in the State to ensure their personal frustrations do not affect their interaction with the general public.

Also Read | Gujarat: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Gutter in Ahmedabad, Dies.

Vijayan, while appreciating the efforts of the police in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, asked them not to indulge in activities that could taint the reputation of the force.

Also Read | Delhi University Admissions To Start Online From Tomorrow.

He said the State government views corruption and illegal activities of police officers seriously and asked them to see to it their jurisdiction is free of graft.

Vijayan's remarks come at a time when certain senior police officials came under scanner for their alleged ties with the arrested antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The Chief Minister, speaking at an online meeting of officers from Station House Officers to the DGP rank, warned the members of the force that their activities are closely observed by the public and asked them to be polite.

"Care should be taken to avoid incidents that could affect the reputation of the force which has been functioning well. The personal frustrations of the officer must not be reflected in the interaction with the general public. Officers should interact in a balanced and non-provocative manner," Vijayan said.

He said the unholy alliance of certain officers with the land mafia and real estate was tarnishing the image of the police.

"Top officials must ensure that their jurisdiction is free of corruption. The officers falling into scams and honey traps tarnish the image of the force," he said.

Vijayan asked the police not to delay in registering the complaints filed by the public especially in the cases filed by women or atrocities against women.

State police chief Anilkant welcomed the Chief Minister and other police officials for the online meeting while ADGP Padmakumar proposed a vote of thanks.

Vijayan who reached the police headquarters was welcomed with a guard of honour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)