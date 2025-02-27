New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the provision of anticipatory bail is applicable to the Goods and Services Act and customs law and persons can move courts for pre-arrest bail even if an FIR is not in place.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi had reserved the verdict on May 16, last year on a batch of pleas challenging the penal provisions in the Customs Act, the GST Act as being non compatible with the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC and the Constitution.

Also Read | HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man's Conviction in Rape Case.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the provisions of CrPC and the subsequent law, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), on issues like anticipatory bail would be applicable to persons under the Customs and the GST Acts.

It held that persons facing possible arrest under the GST and Customs Acts are entitled to seek anticipatory bail, even before an FIR is registered.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Centre, UP Govt and Prayagraj Locals, Says 'Unite and Come Together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat' (See Pics).

The detailed judgement is awaited.

The lead petition was filed by one Radhika Agarwal in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)