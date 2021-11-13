New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the circulation, sale, purchase and publication of the book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" written by Salman Khurshid.

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed the petition before Delhi High Court through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary to ban Salman Khurished book over his comparison of Hindutava to ISIS and Boko Haram.

The petitioner has also sought not to publish the book in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic.

The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the constitution of India praying inter-alia for an appropriate writ, order or direction in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to stop the circulation, sale, purchase and publication of the book namely "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" and published in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic as it violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21 of the constitution of India.

Former union minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. (ANI)

