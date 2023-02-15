A video of two girls thrashing an eve-teaser with a broom went viral on the Internet. The incident happened on Tuesday (February 14), Valentine's Day, while the entire world was celebrating. The incident occurred at Vadavalli village near Ambivali Railway Station, Thane district. The girls can be seen roaring at the eve-teaser first and then hitting him with a broom. While a passer-by asked about the incident and recorded the video, police have not recieved any FIR regarding the same. Gujarat: Three Arrested for Harassing, Eve-Teasing, Stalking Girls in University Campus; VHP Demands Strict Action.

Girls Trash Eve-Teaser With Broom On Valentine's Day

A young eve-teaser was beaten by two girls at Vadwali village in Kalyan on Valentine's Day that is 14th Feb for eve-teasing. The boy was beaten by kicks and brooms and the video went viral on social media.#Kalyan #Evetease#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/KyX5FXuv7f — Abhitash Singh (@AbhitashS) February 15, 2023

