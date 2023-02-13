In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Nanded, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers were allegedly thrashed by police in Nanded after they reported cow smuggling. The incident took place at the Islapur police station. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a cop can be seen thrashing the VHP workers with strap. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Nanded police informed that a probe is underway into the incident after orders from the SP and necessary action will be taken. Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Thrashes Student For Not Paying School Fees in Prayagraj, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Cop Beats VHP Workers in Nanded:

Probe Launched:

