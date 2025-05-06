New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making allegations against his wife, saying the BJP IT cell was indulging in "petty politics" at a time the entire country was united and supporting the Centre in its efforts against Pakistan.

Sarma alleged Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn had "good relations" with the Pakistan Army.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma claimed Colburn travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan and Pakistan Army officials had accompanied her in the neighbouring country.

Hitting back, Gogoi said, "At a time the entire country is united and supporting the central government in its efforts against Pakistan, the BJP IT cell, including the chief minister of Assam, is indulging in petty politics."

Also Read | School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?.

"We want the government to take strong measures against Pakistan and extract a heavy price for the Pahalgam attack," the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said.

In his remarks, Sarma said, "She (Gogoi's wife) worked in Pakistan and then came to Delhi to work in a non-government organisation but continued receiving her salary from Pakistan."

He claimed that even Gogoi had visited Pakistan "in personal and not official capacity", staying there for 15 days.

"His wife accompanied him but she returned after seven days while Gogoi stayed for another seven days. He must explain what he did in Pakistan for 15 days," the Assam chief minister said.

Sarma and Gogoi have traded barbs on social media, bringing each other's families into the spat.

The opposition party dismissed Sarma's allegations as baseless and described Gogoi as an honest leader taking on the might of a "police state".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)