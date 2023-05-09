New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two people, officials said.

Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said, adding the raids are underway in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on May 10: Tangedco Announces Five Hour Power Cut in Tamil Nadu; Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

So far, nearly a dozen cadre of PFI have been arrested by the NIA since registering the case early last year.

The case relates to conspiracy and unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the officials said.

Also Read | 'The Kerala Story' To Be Made Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh After Madhya Pradesh Government Took Similar Decision for Adah Sharma's Film.

They said the outfit has been accused of organizing training with deadly weapons for the cadres and using them to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)