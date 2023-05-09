Mumbai, May 9: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced a power shutdown in Chennai tomorrow, May 10. Several areas of Chennai will be without a power supply on Wednesday, May 10. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has announced the power cut in Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm.

According to a report in the Times of India, there will be a power cut in Chennai for a few hours due to maintenance work. While the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has not said when the power will be restored, reports suggest that the electricity supply will be started once maintenance work is completed. Chennai Power Cut on April 29: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Tomorrow.

List of Areas Where Power Will Be Cut on May 10:

Tambaram and Porur:

The five-hour cut will be observed in several areas of Tambaram including MEPZ Oyyaliamman Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, South and East Mada Street, Theradi Street and Kulakarai Street and a few places of Porur including areas such as Mangadu - Ragunathapuram, Thiruvallur City I & II, Sakthi Nagar, Samayapuram Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar; Kovur - Paraniputhur, Leelavathy Nagar among others.

Besides Tambaram and Porur, electricity supply will remain affected from 9 am to 2 pm in several areas of Ambattur including Mogappair-Kumaran Nagar, MG Main Road, Mahalakshmi Street, Thiruverkadu, PH Road, etc and few areas of Guindy including Vanumpet and Adambakkam.

A few other places where electricity supply will remain affected include Alwarthirunagar - Kamatchi Nagar Main road, Kamakotty Nagar, Krishnamachari Nagar and Arcot Road in KK Nagar and Kilpauk Ayanavaram Surrounding, Tagore Nagar Surrounding, Anna Nagar O & L block etc in Perambur. Chennai Power Cut on October 12: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Today.

In the last week of April too, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board announced a power cut in several areas of Chennai including Tambaram, Guindy and Vyasarpadi from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).