New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that a student was not given timely treatment at the varsity's health centre which led to his death, a charge denied by the varsity.

The university said the student was given proper treatment and there was no lapse on their part.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 With Voice Vote.

Mayank, a PhD student at the Centre for Russian Studies and a resident of Tapti Hostel, died on Wednesday. The student is expected to have died of cardiac arrest, according to a varsity official.

In a statement, JNUSU convenor Adarsh Kumar said Mayank had complained of chest pain in the evening on March 21 and was rushed to the health centre by his friends.

Also Read | Unicorn Couple: Ruchi Kalra And Asish Mohapatra Are India's First Couple to Each Have a Unicorn.

"He was not given immediate treatment and precious time was lost. The health centre also delayed referring him to AIIMS, as a result of which Mayank passed away even before reaching the hospital," Kumar alleged.

"JNU VC Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and the dilapidated health centre are responsible for criminal negligence leading to the death of our friend, Mayank," he added.

Rejecting the allegations, Dean of Students at JNU, Sudheer Pratap Singh, said the student was given proper treatment and was taken care of.

"The student came to the JNU doctor complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital after his ECG came out to be abnormal. Prima facie, it appears it was a cardiac arrest. We are trying to determine what happened but there were no lapses on our part," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)