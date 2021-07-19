Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): A photorealistic artist hailing from Rambagh in Srinagar has come up with some extraordinary drawing skills that make them look lively.

Waseem Mehraj started sketching at a very early age and was introduced to the concept of realism by an artist Saiful Mir.

Speaking to ANI, Mehraj said that he learnt the concept by watching online video tutorials.

"Photorealism is not taught here. It is completely based on practice. Gradually I developed my skills and now I am on to photorealism," he said.

The artist has made several drawings that give a 3D effect.

Anxiety, depression and love are the three topics of his upcoming series of artwork with 10 sketches. "I have used the concept of surrealism and photorealism in this," he said.

"During the COVID-19 lockdown period, I improvised skills," the artist added.

The next series consists of his personal issues related to bullying, financial insatiability, and internal family matters, Mehraj said.

"These are the things that everyone can relate to."

Tanveer-ul -Islam, Waseem's cousin said, "He had shown interest in drawing very early. It is not a common profession. His new series is based on the conditions of people due to COVID-induced lockdown. Through his art, he expresses the emotions of people." (ANI)

