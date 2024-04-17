Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam has said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office has informed that photos cited by a Congress functionary to allege poll code violation were old.

The CEO's office had received a complaint from a Congress functionary alleging that Shinde held a "political" meeting at his official residence, 'Varsha', a few days ago, which amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

The complaint was based on photos aired by a Marathi news channel showing Shinde meeting some MLAs at his official residence in south Mumbai.

Asked about the issue, Chockalingam on Tuesday said, "When we received the complaint, the Mumbai city collector asked the Chief Minister's Office about it. The CMO told us the images shown on the news channel were taken before the code of conduct came into effect. Those were file images."

"We have asked the complainant whether there is any further evidence to support his claim. We will wait for their response now," he added.

