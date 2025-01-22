Phulbani (Odisha), Jan 22 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday sentenced a police constable to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2020.

Additional District Judge cum POCSO Court Special Judge, Phulbani, Rajesh Kumar Das, held Gobinda Pradhan, a constable at Phulbani Town Police Station, guilty in the case.

Das lured the girl with some snacks when she was playing at an isolated place in her village under Town police station area and raped her.

He was arrested after her family members lodged a complaint with the police.

The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of the rape survivor, Special Public Prosecutor of the court, Asim Panigrahi said.

