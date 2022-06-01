Haveri (KTK), June 1 (PTI) A physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | KK Dies at 53: Preliminary Post-Mortem Report States Cause of Death 'Normal'.

One of the accused was arrested while a hunt is on for the other, the police said.

Also Read | RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK, Late Singer Accorded With Gun Salute Honour.

The woman was reportedly gagged and then raped, they said.

The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the distric.t

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)