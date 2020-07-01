New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal seeking their stand on the plea by July 22.

The Central government's standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted notice on behalf of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The plea by a lawyer has sought implementation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules framed under it which mandate that country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites.

The petition has claimed that the mandate was not being enforced with respect to e-commerce entities.

It has contended that enforcement of the mandate was important in the current scenario when citizens intend to comply with the central government's appeal to promote and purchase Indian goods and not from some neighbouring countries.

Therefore, it was essential that the country of origin is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms, the petition has said.

