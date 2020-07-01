Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially introduced the BTS Editions of Samsung Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ in the Indian market. In terms of hardware, both the devices don't feature anything new but the company has brought cosmetic changes with the special edition of Galaxy S20+ in a new purple colour & a BTS music band's logo on the back. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds carry the brand's logo & a purple shade. The firm also announced that it is also opening pre-booking for Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White colour model. The Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions & Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White is available for Pre-orders starting from today till July 9 via Samsung India online store. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to Be Launched in India on July 2; Pre-bookings Starts on July 1.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

There aren't any changes when it comes to specifications of Galaxy S20+ BTS edition over the Galaxy S20+ regular model. The smartphone gets BTS-inspired themes with special wallpapers, ringtones and icons. The handset features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O dynamic AMOLED display. Powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM & up to 512GB of internal storage, the mobile phone runs on Android 10 based One UI operating system.

To all #BTS fans in India, here's your special BTS edition of #Galaxys20+, #GalaxyBuds+ in stunning Haze Purple colour and the iconic purple heart design. #Galaxys20+ comes with in-box BTS merchandise. Pre-booking opens midnight. Details here: #BTSARMY https://t.co/6PFJzd0exp — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) June 30, 2020

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a 64MP triple rear camera module & a 10MP selfie camera at the front. The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is launched in purple colour & comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery. Additionally, the mobile also gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra-white colour variant sports a 6.9-inch Full HD Infinity-O Punch-hole display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 40MP selfie snapper, 16GB of RAM & 512GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is Priced at Rs 87,999 whereas the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, Galaxy S20 Ultra White will be offered at Rs 14,990 & Rs 97,999 respectively.

