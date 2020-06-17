Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | PIL in Delhi HC Seeks to Prohibit Above 60-yr-old Kanwariyas from Yatra This Year

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 07:48 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | PIL in Delhi HC Seeks to Prohibit Above 60-yr-old Kanwariyas from Yatra This Year

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking Court direction to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prohibit all Kanwariyas above the age of 60 years particularly those with co-morbidities from undertaking this year's Kanwar Yatra, starting from July 6 to 19.

The PIL has been moved by a practising lawyer Subhash Vijayran.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Files Lawsuit to Block Ex-Aide John Bolton's Book: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

It stated that during Kanwar Yatra, tens of millions of "Kanwariyas" walk hundreds of miles starting from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to their residences, carrying "Ganga Jal" the holy water of River Ganges - on their shoulders.

It added that the COVID pandemic has been most lethal for those in 60 plus age-group. This age-group, though comprising just 10 per cent of the total population, has recorded more than 50 per cent of total COVID deaths - with 73 per cent of deaths in people with co-morbidities.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

The petition is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

It stated that the sheer number of pilgrims participating in the Kanwar Yatra ensures infinite social contacts of the Kanwariyas among them and with the rest of the community - a very high-risk situation not only for the aged and co-morbid Kanwaryias but also for their family members and the whole community.

The Petitioner also stated that his father who sixty-six and a half and has been a chronic smoker with respiratory co-morbidities to undertake "Kanwar Yatra" from 06.07.2020 to 19.07.2020, has compelled him to approach the Court in public interest praying for a moratorium on this year's Kanwar Yatra for pilgrims over 60 years of age, particularly those with co-morbidities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bihar Delhi High Court India lawyer New Delhi NIT river Ganges
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement