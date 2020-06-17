India News | PIL in Delhi HC Seeks to Prohibit Above 60-yr-old Kanwariyas from Yatra This Year

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking Court direction to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prohibit all Kanwariyas above the age of 60 years particularly those with co-morbidities from undertaking this year's Kanwar Yatra, starting from July 6 to 19.

The PIL has been moved by a practising lawyer Subhash Vijayran.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Files Lawsuit to Block Ex-Aide John Bolton's Book: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

It stated that during Kanwar Yatra, tens of millions of "Kanwariyas" walk hundreds of miles starting from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to their residences, carrying "Ganga Jal" the holy water of River Ganges - on their shoulders.

It added that the COVID pandemic has been most lethal for those in 60 plus age-group. This age-group, though comprising just 10 per cent of the total population, has recorded more than 50 per cent of total COVID deaths - with 73 per cent of deaths in people with co-morbidities.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

The petition is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

It stated that the sheer number of pilgrims participating in the Kanwar Yatra ensures infinite social contacts of the Kanwariyas among them and with the rest of the community - a very high-risk situation not only for the aged and co-morbid Kanwaryias but also for their family members and the whole community.

The Petitioner also stated that his father who sixty-six and a half and has been a chronic smoker with respiratory co-morbidities to undertake "Kanwar Yatra" from 06.07.2020 to 19.07.2020, has compelled him to approach the Court in public interest praying for a moratorium on this year's Kanwar Yatra for pilgrims over 60 years of age, particularly those with co-morbidities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)