New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Public interest litigation (PIL) matters are being increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, the Supreme Court observed on Friday while refusing to entertain a plea challenging the re-development of a plot of land in Mumbai.

"The PILs could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project. This actually makes a plank to target such projects. The (Bombay) High Court has actually smelled the rat here. This is happening across Delhi, Mumbai....," a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

Also Read | Lingayat Seer Suicide Case: Karnataka Police File Charge Sheet, Mentions Role of Woman Devotee.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the dismissal of a plea by the Bombay High Court challenging the redevelopment of a plot of land at Mumbai's Worli.

It concurred with the high court's findings that the PIL was filed to target the project.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Parked Bus From Chembur, Goes Hiding in Assam; Arrested.

"When a particular property is targeted in a PIL, the high court is often aware why the party has approached it. The idea is to target one project and the high court often knows why it is happening," it said.

While dismissing the plea, the apex court also refused to interfere with the part of the high court order imposing a cost of Rs one lakh on the petitioner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)