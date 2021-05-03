Kota (Rajasthan) May 3 (PTI) A pioneer of Kota coaching industry, Vinod Kumar Bansal, died at a hospital here on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, his son said.

He was 71.

Bansal, founder of Bansal Classes, had been suffering from multiple diseases, including muscular dystrophy, his son son Samir Bansal said, adding that he also tested COVID-19 positive, but four days back, his report came out negative.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of Bansal and said his death was a irreparable loss for the entire academic fraternity.

"The demise of Bansal Classes director V K Bansal ji is an irreparable loss for the entire academic fraternity. He dedicated all his life to the education and progress of students. Thousands of students taught by him are making India proud globally. May his soul rest in peace," Birla, an MP from Kota - Bundi, tweeted in Hindi.

"He took his last breath around 3.30 am on Monday morning at a hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment for last 15 days," Samir said.

He said Bansal's lungs had already been destroyed due to muscular dystrophy and COVID-19 infection further worsened his condition.

Condoling his death, Allen Career Institute director Naveen Maheshwari said V K Bansal was a great mathematician and pioneer of coaching classes in Kota and the space vacated with his death is hard to fill. PTI CORR MA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)