New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader paid tributes to the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya, to mark the party's 45th Foundation Day on Sunday.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders also paid tribute to the founders of the party on the 45th foundation day of Bharatiya Janta Party, the successor party of BJS.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda hoisted the BJP flag on the party's Foundation Day on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Nadda paid heartfelt tributes to the founding fathers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Union Minister expressed deep gratitude toward the party's pioneers, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in building and expanding the BJP.

He extended his best wishes to the party workers across the country, recognising their tireless efforts at the grassroots level that helped the BJP grow into the world's largest political party.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Nadda stated that the government remains committed to the vision of a 'developed India.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day today.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the good governance of the party, which had been reflected in the historic mandates received in the years gone by.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated party workers on the party's foundation day on Sunday, highlighting how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 37th foundation day today. Currently, the largest political party in India, the BJP, was founded in 1980.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election, and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats while the Congress secured win on 99 seats. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

