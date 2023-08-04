Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) The plan to remodel the sprawling Thane station is ready and is awaiting approval from the Maharashtra government, a senior Central Railway official said on Friday.

Once it is approved at Mantralaya (Maharashtra's state secretariat) level, it will be given final nod by the Railway Board after which work will commence, Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager Rajnish Kumar Goyal said at a press conference here.

He, however, did not give a timeframe for beginning of work on the historic station.

He also said land and fund issues were pending in connection with a plan to build a new station between Mulund and Thane on CR's network.

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad and Titwala stations in Thane district will be upgraded, Goyal said.

To reduce crowding at Thane station, width of platforms will be increased, he said, adding that all work will be undertaken keeping its heritage value intact.

