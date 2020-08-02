Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday said that plasma therapy treatment for critical patients of COVID- 19 has begun in the state.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made this announcement on Twitter.

"As committed to the people of Goa, we have started Plasma Therapy in the state for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. Happy to announce that two patients have been successfully administered with Plasma under the compassionate use of Convalescent Plasma against #COVID-19," he said.

"Our team is moving forward head on to fight this virus and emerge victorious in our fight against COVID-19," the minister said.

