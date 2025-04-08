New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought a hearing before any order was passed on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Also Read | Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan's India Visit Paves Way for Stronger Bilateral Collaboration, Says PM Narendra Modi After Meeting Influential Leader From UAE (See Pics).

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

Lawyers privy to the development said the petitions were likely to be listed for hearing before a bench on April 15 though it is not reflected on the apex court website as of now.

Also Read | KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Declared: Truck Driver's Daughter Tops Arts As Girls Outshine Boys in Class 12 Board Exams.

On April 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to consider listing the petitions.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both houses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)