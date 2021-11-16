New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, after he helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

"A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said.

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid.

The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.

