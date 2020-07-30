New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of folk musician Sonam Tshering Lepcha on Thursday, recalling his efforts to popularise the Lepcha culture.

Lepcha passed away at the age of 92 years.

"Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha Ji was a a multi-faceted personality. He made outstanding efforts to popularise the great Lepcha culture," Modi said in a tweet.

Lepcha's works are respected across generations, he pointed out. "Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

