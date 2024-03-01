Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 73rd birthday.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Best wishes to Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Win Over 400 Seats in General Polls As Country Relying on Modi's Guarantee, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The JD(U) chief, who joined hands with the BJP and formed the NDA government on January 28, received greetings from across the political spectrum.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met the CM at the latter's official residence and congratulated him on his birthday.

Also Read | Infanticide in Karnataka: Father Kills Seven-Month-Old Daughter by Banging Her Against Wall for Crying in Dharwad.

Senior RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also extended his greetings to the CM.

"Birthday wishes to respected Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar Ji. I pray to God for your good health, happiness, and long life," Yadav wrote on X.

Several NDA leaders in the state, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, congratulated Kumar on his birthday at his chamber on the Bihar assembly premises.

As the proceedings of the state assembly began on Friday, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav congratulated the CM, after which leaders of other political parties also greeted the JD(U) chief.

JD(U) workers also celebrated Kumar's birthday across the state on Friday with a cake-cutting event held at the party's state headquarters in the state capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)