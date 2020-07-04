New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," Modi tweeted. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Donald Trump And People of USA on 244th Independence Day: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

As the world's largest democracies, "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)