Patna (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Bihar, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated that the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth over 7,000 crores to the public.

Jaiswal asserted that the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's development will prove to be a milestone in themselves.

"Whenever the Prime Minister has visited the state, he has brought great gifts for Bihar's development... Today too, the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth over 7,000 crores to the public. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's development will prove to be a milestone in itself, and Bihar will progress," he told ANI.

PM Modi will lay foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore at Motihari, Bihar, which will go to polls later this year, today.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, PM Modi is going to dedicate multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project, worth over Rs 580 crore, which will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Another rail project includes the development of infrastructure for maintaining Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgrading the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth approximately Rs 4,080 crore and is aimed at increasing sectional capacity, enabling the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthening connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass on NH-319, which connects Ara-Mohania on NH-319 and Patna-Buxar on NH-922, providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

The PM will also inaugurate the four-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, which is part of NH-319 and connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral). This will improve both freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder from Sarwan to Chakai on NH-333C, which will facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

Moreover, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and the state-of-the-art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna, aimed at promoting the IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups. These facilities will help boost IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs and encourage innovation, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and product development.

In a major step towards strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Bihar, the PM will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This marks the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure, including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills, across various districts in Bihar. Aquaculture projects will help in generating employment opportunities, enhance fish production, promote entrepreneurship, and accelerate socio-economic development in rural areas of Bihar.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, the PM will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, improving connectivity in the region.

The PM will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

PM Modi will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal on Friday and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore and address a public function there. (ANI)

