New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually.

They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Uploads Nude Video of Wife on Social Media; Booked.

An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of small development projects was also exchanged during the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)