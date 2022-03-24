New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met "divyang" artist Aayush Kundal on Thursday and described it as an "unforgettable" moment, saying the way he has become accomplished in painting and given shape to his emotions using his toe fingers will inspire everyone.

"I am following him on Twitter so that I can get inspired all the time," Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures of his meeting with Kundal, along with a painting of Swami Vivekananda by the artist.

Also Read | World TB Day 2022: Delhi Tops With Highest Pulmonary Tuberculosis Prevalence Per Lakh Population, Says Report.

The prime minister also posted a link to Kundal's YouTube channel and urged everyone to watch it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)