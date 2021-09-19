Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords special priority to Jammu and Kashmir due to which its pristine glory is being restored, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday.

Singh said this while interacting with representatives of trade, commerce, industry, tourism, hotels, houseboats, shikaras, transport and other stakeholders at SKICC here.

The interaction was a part of the Centre's public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Modi accords special priority to Jammu and Kashmir due to which its pristine glory is being restored. The PM himself takes a keen interest in the matters and issues related to J-K and monitors every project himself as the region is close to his heart,” Singh, the minister of state in the PMO, said.

While responding to the issues, problems and grievances of the representatives of different trade bodies, he assured them that all the genuine demands would be addressed on a priority basis.

“Among your issues, there are numerous things which are doable and I assure you that all those issues would be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The minister said the Modi government is prompt and responsive which are the hallmarks and an important parameter of a responsible dispensation.

He said several steps have been taken to promote Jammu and Kashmir on the tourism front and in this regard, J-K Film Policy has been introduced to attract filmmakers which will help to boost tourism in the Union Territory.

Besides, he said, Kashmir will be connected to the rest of India by rail next year which will be a game-changer for the region's tourism sector as well as for generating employment.

Representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, FCIK, Kashmir, Economic Alliance, Restaurants and Hajj and Umrah Association, Artisans Rehabilitation Forum, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, J-K Hotels and Restaurants Association, Houseboat Owners Association, Hoteliers Club among others met Singh.

Earlier, the minister visited Supervisory Control And Data Audit (SCADA) Data Center at Bemina to review its functioning.

He was briefed about the center and its features and progress of works under the project in twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Singh was given a live demonstration of the different feeders, exhibition locater etc wherein he enquired about the network and security of the system. He was informed that SCADA has the highest level of security in place and reduces lot of outages, an official statement said.

He said Srinagar and Jammu are among 59 Indian cities selected for this state-of-the-art power supply and fault redressal facility.

“The facility is cost-effective, saves time, minimises public inconvenience, saves human resources and reduces human interface in the power sector,” Singh said.

He also inspected the e-Costumer Care Center which functions round-the-clock to cater to people's complaints related to the power system.

