New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, in addition to the existing Rs 12,000 crore allocated to the state. There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per a specific proposal from the State Government, as per the PMO.

For bore pumps running on diesel, convergence with the MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under "Special Project'' submitted by the Government of Punjab for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, as per the PMO.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will receive financial support under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The State Government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This project will focus on repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered. (ANI)

