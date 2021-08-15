New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim to make India a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

Addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister took a pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence.

He admitted that India is not energy independent and spends over Rs 12 lakh crores every year for energy requirements.

"For the progress of India, it is necessary for India to be energy independent to make an Aatmannirbhar Bharat. That is why today India will have to make a resolution that we will make India energy independent before 100 years of independence," said PM Modi.

"Whatever work India is doing today, the biggest goal, which is going to give India a quantum jump, is the field of Green Hydrogen. I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission today in the light of the tricolor," he added.

He also noted that India's vehicle scrap policy is going to play an important role in this achieving environmental security.

"Among G-20 economies, India is one of the few who are speeding towards their climate protection goals. Our vision of a plastic-free India can only be made true if we stop the use of single-use plastic completely," he added. (ANI)

