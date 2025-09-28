New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on citizens to support the country's 'swadeshi' products and encourage more purchases of Khadi products on the upcoming occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

In the 126th episode of Mann ki Baat aired on Sunday, the PM said that the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, Khadi being the top of it, the charm of which had faded after independence.

"October 2nd is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi ji always emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, and Khadi was foremost among them. Unfortunately, after independence, the charm of Khadi was fading, but in the last 11 years, the attraction of the people of the country towards Khadi has increased significantly. Khadi sales have seen a huge increase in the last few years. I urge all of you to buy some Khadi product on October 2nd. Say with pride that these are Swadeshi. Also share it on social media with Vocal for Local," the PM said during the episode.

Citing the example of Yaazh Naturals, the PM said that tradition and innovation could yield remarkable results in the country.

"Like Khadi, our handloom and handicraft sector is also witnessing significant changes. Today, numerous examples are emerging in our country that demonstrate how combining tradition and innovation can yield remarkable results. One example is Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu. Here, Ashok Jagadeesan and Prem Selvaraj left their corporate jobs to take on a new initiative. They made yoga mats from grass and banana fibre, dyed clothes with herbal dyes, and provided employment to 200 families by training them. Ashish Satyavrat Sahu of Jharkhand has taken tribal weaving and garments to the global stage through the Johargram brand. Thanks to his efforts, people in other countries are now recognising Jharkhand's cultural heritage," the PM said.

The PM also paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary and called him an inspiration to the youth during the Mann Ki Baat episode.

"Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature," he said.

Born on September 28, 1907, in a Punjabi Sikh family in the village of Banga, in Lyallpur district of Punjab, then part of British India and now Pakistan, Singh was a major figure in the country's Independence movement of the early 20th century. (ANI)

