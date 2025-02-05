New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

Prime Minister took a boat ride in the Yamuna river with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Set To Take Holy Dip at Sangam (Watch Video).

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the prime minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, the prime minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Meanwhile, by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underling the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, during his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025, participated in several significant spiritual activities.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two leaders offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)