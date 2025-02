Mahakumbh Nagar, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip at the Sangam. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is accompanying the prime minister. Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Prayagraj Today To Take Holy Dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025; Local Residents Express Elation, Excitement.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh: Before taking a boat ride at Arail VIP Ghat, PM Modi, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, waves to the people pic.twitter.com/94CKJ09N4r — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)