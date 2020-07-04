New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded BJP workers for relief work done by them during the coronavirus crisis and asked them to compile digital booklets about the works and experiences of people.

He made the suggestion at BJP's 'Seva hi Sangthan' programme during which he reviewed relief work done by BJP workers during the coronavirus crisis.

"This is the biggest 'seva yajna' in human history. I urge you to prepare digital booklets documenting the relief works, at mandal, district, state and country levels. The booklets should be in at least three languages," he said.

The Prime Minister said it should be done by September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhya. "We will launch it then," he said.

He also said that an editorial board be made for the task at state and central levels.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to party workers who lost their lives while serving people during the pandemic phase.

"Several of our workers despite knowing the danger kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them and express condolences to their families," Modi said.

"At a time when everyone in the world was focused on saving themselves, you all did not care for your safety and threw yourself in the service of the poor and needy. This has set a big example of service," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Jan Sangh earlier and BJP were in politics to take the country forward.

"Selfless service has been our pledge, our value. Our service to people gives us satisfaction. It is with this intention that our workers have run this big campaign during this tough time," he said. (ANI)

