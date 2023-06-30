New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the University.

PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. PM Modi in Delhi Metro Photos and Videos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Travels in Metro Train to Attend Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University, Interacts With Commuters.

PM Modi Attends Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attend the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University with PM Modi. Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University. PM Modi Delhi Metro Ride Photos and Videos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Commuters While Travelling in Metro Train to Attend DU Centenary Celebrations.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

