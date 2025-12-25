Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and North India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes that have connected with the Christian community.

In Easter 2023, he attended an Easter programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. During Christmas 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at Minister George Kurian's residence and a programme hosted by the CBCI. This demonstrates PM Modi's regular engagement with the community.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a post on X, extended warm Christmas greetings to the people, wishing peace, compassion and hope on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society."

PM's message underlined the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ, and their relevance in fostering social harmony and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas.

The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.

On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and has special significance for Christians. (ANI)

