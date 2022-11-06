Bhavnagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Only Congress Can Challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Polls; AAP Incapable, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Leopard Kills 7 Goats in Wayanad, People Block Roads.

The event was organised at Jawahar Maidan by a foundation.

As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.

On the occasion, the prime minister urged the newly-weds not to organise a separate wedding function afterwards under the pressure of relatives after reaching home and instead save that money for their children.

Modi was on a tour of Gujarat where Assembly polls will be held in December.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)