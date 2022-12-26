New Delhi, December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in a programme organised to mark the 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital.

The programme has been organised in the remembrance of last Sikh Guru- Guru Gobind Singh, his four sons (Sahibzade), and Mata Gujri Ji. Veer Bal Diwas 2022: PM Modi To Participate in Event Marking Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzade at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

PM Modi attended the 'Shabad Kirtan' being performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis. Later, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past by around 3,000 children in Delhi, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.

PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, declared that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru- Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.

The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib. Veer Bal Diwas 2022 Messages: Kapil Sharma Remembers Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, View Instagram Post.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has been privileged to attend a function devoted to Sahibzadas in the national capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

"Tomorrow, on December 26, is the Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege to attend a function in New Delhi devoted to the Sahibzadas," PM Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition of the Prime Minister's radio show telecast.

