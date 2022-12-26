PM Narendra Modi will participate in a program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi today. We are happy that after 75 years of independence a PM has come who has honoured the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade', says an attendee. On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on 9th January 2022, Prime Minister had announced that 26th December will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Veer Bal Diwas 2022 Messages: Kapil Sharma Remembers Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, View Instagram Post.

PM Modi To Participate in 'Veer Bal Diwas':

PM Modi will participate in a program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi today We are happy that after 75 years of independence a PM has come who has honoured the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade', says an attendee. pic.twitter.com/GiIESmWigZ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

