New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena from France and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and efforts to deal with it.

PM Modi gave directions for appropriate steps by taking all possible help from the Central Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called from France and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government", Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a tweet.

In the wake of rising levels of Yamuna river, rescue and rehabilitation teams have been engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

Water level in Yamuna River has risen following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.

PM Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on invitation by France President Emmanuel Macron.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)

