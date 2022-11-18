New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a "uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach" to defeat terrorism while inaugurating the 3rd edition of 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference here in the national capital.

Addressing the delegates and multilateral organisations of 78 countries, the Prime Minister said "There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation. It knows no boundaries. Only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism."

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan, Pushed Off Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express by TTE at Bareilly Railway Station, Loses Both Legs; His Condition Remains Critical.

Noting that "India has fought terrorism bravely", PM Modi said, "We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted."

"The long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy," the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | India's First Private Rocket Vikram-S, Developed by Skyroot Aerospace, Lifts Off From ISRO Spaceport (Watch Video).

He said that there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles.

"In today's world, ideally, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles," PM Modi said.

"The intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens". "All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action," he added.

Further, sometimes, the Prime Minister said, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists.

Fighting a terrorist and fighting terrorism are two different things, PM Modi said, adding "a terrorist may be neutralised with weapons. Immediate tactical responses to terrorists may be an operational matter. But tactical gains will soon be lost without a larger strategy aimed at hurting their finances."

"A terrorist is an individual. But terrorism is about a network of individuals and organisations. Uprooting terrorism needs a larger proactive response. If we want our citizens to be safe, then we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," the Prime Minister added.

He said terrorist organizations get money through several sources and launched a veiled attack against those countries who support such acts.

"One source is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological and financial support to them. International organisations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent," the Prime Minister said.

"There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts entertained in such matters. The world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror," he added.

The Prime Minister spoke as a total of 78 countries and multilateral organisations, including Ministers from 20 countries, were present at the two-day conference being organised on November 18 and November 19 here in the national capital.

India will also emphasize on the cooperation among states carried out at the international, national and regional levels which need coordinated responses from intergovernmental and national law enforcement agencies.

The focus of the conference will be for "more coordination" among all stakeholders.

The conference will further India's efforts to build understanding and cooperation among nations on the fight against terror financing.

The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)