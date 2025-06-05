New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first such meeting after Operation Sindoor.

"Chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier this evening," PM Modi posted on X.

Sources said that a presentation on Operation Sindoor was made at the meeting.They said all the ministries presented their key achievements, which are expected to be highlighted during the first anniversary celebrations of the PM Modi government in its third term.

The sources said PM Modi is learnt to have talked of the performance of the Indian-made defence systems during Operation Sindoor and government's thrust on indigenization.

They said PM Modi laid thrust on hard work to realise the targets set by the government.

India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action after Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart on May 10. (ANI)

