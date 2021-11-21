Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to repeal the Centre's three farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said that the former chose the nation over the laws, adding that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming elections.

Briefing mediapersons, Maharaj said, "BJP will cross the margin of 300 seats in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The farm laws have nothing to do with elections. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, the nation comes first. Bills come, they are repealed. They can also be redrafted and brought again. It takes no time."

"I thank Modi ji that he chose nation between bill (law) and nation. He gave a strong blow to the people who have bad intentions and raised slogans of 'Khalistan zindabad, Pakistan zindabad'," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

