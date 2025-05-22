New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India's prestige and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halting of military hostilities against Pakistan.

"Modi ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell: Why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised with the prestige of India!," he said in a post on X.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, also tagged a speech of Prime Minister Modi in which he claimed in his address to the nation that India took note of Pakistan's assurance that there will be no support to terrorism or military action.

The Congress has been questioning the government for halting Operation Sindoor at a time when the armed forces were going strong and taking decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan.

