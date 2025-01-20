New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic inauguration as the 47th US president and said he looked forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both the countries as well as to shape a better future for the world.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.

Modi said in a post on X, "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States!"

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he added.

Trump, the 78-year-old Republican Party leader, has vowed to put America "first".

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Trump said in his oath.

JD Vance was sworn in as vice-president ahead of Trump.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony as Modi's special envoy.

Trump registered a spectacular victory over his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

His victory in the bitterly-fought election was widely acknowledged as the most momentous comeback in US political history.

The ceremony was attended by Trump's wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook.

