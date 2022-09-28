New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country. Italy General Election Result 2022: Giorgia Meloni Set to Become Country's First Female Prime Minister As Right-Wing Coalition Scores Broad Victory.

Congratulating her, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)